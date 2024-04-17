FACT CHECK: No, Greta Thunberg Did Not Hold Sign Advocating For Harming Women

A photo shared on X allegedly shows climate activist Greta Thunberg with a sign that reads, “I am for raping and killing women.”

Yet, Greta is protesting clean-energy superpower, Israel 🇮🇱and ignoring the crimes of the petrostate, Iran 🇮🇷. pic.twitter.com/Qnjei4V56f — Expose big pharma (@Pharmageddon24) April 14, 2024

Verdict: False

The image is digitally altered. The unedited version was originally posted to Thunberg’s X account, which can be seen in a New York Post article.

Fact Check:

Dutch police detained Thunberg after she and several other protestors partially blocked a road in The Hague, Netherlands, according to AP News. The group was protesting against Dutch subsidies and tax breaks to companies tied to fossil fuel industries, the outlet reported.

An X image allegedly shows Thunberg with a sign advocating for violence and sexual assault against women. Alongside her, other women hold signs that read, “I support executions of civilians,” “Burnt babies are cool!” and “Elder kidnapping is fun!”

The X post’s caption reads, “Yet, Greta is protesting clean-energy superpower, Israel and ignoring the crimes of the petrostate, Iran.”

The photo has been digitally altered, however. Check Your Fact previously debunked the same image, which was edited to show Thunberg wearing a Hamas headband and holding an ISIS flag.

The image shown with a toy octopus was deleted after people accused her of being a “terror supporter,” as octopi have been used in anti-Semitic imagery in the past, according to New York Post. She then posted a similar one without the octopus, the outlet reported. She’s seen holding a sign that reads, “Stand with Gaza,” while the others read “Free Palestine,” “This Jew stands with Palestine” and “Climate justice now!!” (RELATED: Image Of Greta Thunberg Wearing Hamas Headband Is Altered)



Check Your Fact reached out to a Thunberg spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.