FACT CHECK: Is An Islamist Terrorist Responsible For A Recent Attack At A Sydney Mall?

A post shared on Facebook claims an “Islamist terrorist” is allegedly responsible for committing a recent attack at a shopping mall in Sydney, Australia.

Verdict: False

The New South Wales Police “weren’t treating the attack as terrorism-related,” according to an April 14 article from The Associated Press. Police identified the alleged suspect behind the attack as Joel Cauchi, the outlet reported. A spokesperson for the New South Wales Police denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Ben Cohen, a university student, was falsely accused of committing a recent knife attack in Sydney that killed six people, according to the Australian Broadcast Company. Anti-Semitic and pro-Kremlin social media accounts are responsible for falsely labeling Cohen as the perpetrator of the attack, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims an “Islamist terrorist” is allegedly responsible for committing a recent attack at a shopping mall in Sydney, Australia. “Terror attack in Sydney,” the post’s caption reads. “The Islamist terrorist who killed several people at a shopping mall in a Jewish area of Sydney was shot and killed by a female police officer,” it continues. The post, which features a photo of a female police officer detaining a suspect, has garnered over 200 likes as of writing.

The claim is false, however. The New South Wales Police “weren’t treating the attack as terrorism-related,” according to an April 14 article from The Associated Press. Police identified the alleged suspect behind the attack as Cauchi, the outlet reported.

While police have indicated that Cauchi suffered from mental illness, they reiterated there is no evidence to suggest the stabbing attack that killed six people at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction was driven by ideology.

“There is still, to this point… no information we have received, no evidence we have recovered, no intelligence that we have gathered that would suggest that this was driven by any particular motivation — ideology or otherwise,” New South Wales Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke said, according to the same Associated Press article.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim that an Islamist terrorist had allegedly carried out the attack. In fact, the opposite is true. Reuters also debunked the claim in an April 16 article. (RELATED: Image Does Not Show Recent Tehran Explosion)

Additionally, the claim has neither been repeated on the New South Wales Police Department’s website nor its verified social media accounts.

A spokesperson for the New South Wales Police denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“The Bondi Junction incident has NOT been deemed terror related and the person has been publicly identified as 40-year-old Queensland Man. Joel Cauchi,” the spokesperson said.