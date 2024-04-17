FACT CHECK: X Post Falsely Claims Klaus Schwab Has Been Hospitalized

A viral post shared on X claims World Economic Forum (WEF) founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab was recently hospitalized.

BREAKING 🚨 Klaus Schwab has been hospitalized. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ztmaLY8Vqt — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) April 14, 2024

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to support the claim. A WEF spokesperson also labeled the claim as false in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

A recent WEF report says the global space economy “could be worth close to $2 trillion by 2035,” according to Via Satellite. The report also predicts space industry growth “will largely be built upon the increased reach of space-based and/or -enabled technologies, such as communications, positioning, navigation and timing, and Earth Observation (EO),” the outlet reported.

The X post, viewed over one million times as of writing, claims Schwab was recently hospitalized. “BREAKING: Klaus Schwab has been hospitalized,” the post’s caption reads. The post, which does not provide a source to support its claim, features a photo of Schwab. “You must all die. Who wants to go first?,” text overlay on the photo reads.

The claim is false, however. The claim is neither referenced on the WEF’s website nor its verified social media accounts. Schwab also has not publicly commented on the claim via his verified X account. (RELATED: Image Of False United Nations’ Goals Shared Online)

In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. WEF spokesperson Yann Zopf labeled the claim as false in an email to Check Your Fact.

“These claims are entirely baseless. Many organizations and individuals are seeing a rise in fake news, including the World Economic Forum,” Zopf said.

The Associated Press recently debunked similar claims about Schwab, including one suggesting he’d died.