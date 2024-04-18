FACT CHECK: Facebook Post Falsely Claims The US Delta Force Arrested Klaus Schwab

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. Delta Force purportedly arrested World Economic Forum (WEF) founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and originally stems from an April 15 article published on the satire website “Real Raw News.” A spokesperson for the WEF also denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

A new study published by the WEF and the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship reveals India, China, and the U.S. have the most “social enterprises,” according to the Pioneers Post. India has two million, China has 1.75 million, and the U.S. has 1.3 million social enterprises, according to the same study, which analyzed 80 countries, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims the U.S. Delta Force purportedly arrested Schwab. The post does not provide a source to support its claim.

The claim is false and originally stems from an April 15 article published on the satire website, “Real Raw News.” A “Disclaimer” included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates its content is not meant to be taken literally. “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel,” the disclaimer reads.

According to the April 15 article, the U.S. Delta Force purportedly arrested Schwab over allegations he helped “orchestrate” the COVID-19 pandemic and the Great Reset. The U.S. Delta Force made the purported arrest at Schwab’s compound in Switzerland, the same article claims. (RELATED: No, JAG Did Not Arrest Colorado Supreme Court Judge Melissa Hart)

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. Lead Stories labeled the claim as false via an April 17 article. Additionally, the claim is neither referenced on the WEF’s website nor its verified social media accounts.

Furthermore, WEF spokesperson Dai Di denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“These claims are entirely baseless. Many organizations and individuals are seeing a rise in mis- and disinformation, including the World Economic Forum,” Di said.