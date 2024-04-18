FACT CHECK: X Video Shows 2020 Attack On Syria, Not Recent Iranian Attack On Israel

A viral video shared on X purports to show Iran’s recent attack on Israel.

IRAN attacks ISRAEL 🔴🔴🔴 If USA 🇺🇸 directly attacks IRAN, Russia and China will declare support for Iran. #Iran pic.twitter.com/KuHrpoU5K1 — F. 🇵🇸🚩 (@aaatankwaadi) April 14, 2024

Verdict: False

The original video, shared on YouTube, shows a February 2020 attack on Syria. According to the Washington Post, Turkey threatened to “escalate military attacks” against Syria after 33 soldiers were killed during an airstrike in the northern part of the country.

President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the U.S. “won’t support any Israeli counterattack on Iran,” according to Axios. Iran struck Israel in retaliation for an attack that destroyed the Iranian consulate in Syria and killed seven members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, CNN reported.

The X video, viewed over 400,000 times, purports to show Iran’s recent attack on Israel. “Iran attacks Israel,” the video’s caption reads in part. The video shows a barrage of weapons being fired.

The video is not recent, however. The original video, shared on YouTube, shows a February 2020 attack on Syria. “IT WAS NOT CALM IN SYRIA THIS NIGHT.02/28/2020,” a translation of the video’s caption reads. (RELATED: X Image Shows Iranian Missile Exercise, Not Preparations For Attack On Israel)

According to The Washington Post, Turkey threatened to “escalate military attacks” against Syria after 33 soldiers were killed during an airstrike in the northern part of the country. Another 12 were reported to be wounded, also according to the outlet. Turkish troops were deployed to Syria at the time “to prevent the forces of President Bashar al-Assad from defeating anti-regime militias in Idlib,” the outlet indicated.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the viral X video referenced in any credible news reports about Iran’s recent attack on Israel. In fact, the opposite is true. Misbar also reported the video showed a February 2020 attack on Syria via an April 15 article.

Additionally, Netanyahu has not publicly commented on the viral X video.

Check Your Fact has contacted Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for comment and will update this video accordingly if one is received.