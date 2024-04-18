FACT CHECK: Video Shows 2018 Viaduct Collapse, Not Smolensk Bridge

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a recent bridge collapse in Russia.

Verdict: Misleading

The claim is inaccurate. The footage is from a 2018 viaduct collapse in the country.

Fact Check:

A post shared on Facebook claimed to show footage of the moment a bridge collapsed in the Smolensk region in Russia. The post shares a video of a screen showing a collapse after a truck drives on top of the bridge.

The caption reads, “BREAKING Russia: The moment of the bridge collapsed in the Smolensk region- just another bridge.”

The claim is inaccurate. This video dates back to at least 2018 and was uploaded to YouTube.

Google translated the description as “The viaduct collapsed on the main route of the Trans-Siberian Railway in the city of Svobodny. As a result of the incident, the driver of the truck, who was driving on the bridge at the time of the crash, was injured. He was hospitalized with fractures and bruises. Railway traffic was blocked, and a state of emergency was declared in the city.”

An investigation is ongoing after a bridge collapsed in Smolensk and killed one woman, according to BBC. (RELATED: Does Video Show Explosion At Francis Scott Key Bridge?)

