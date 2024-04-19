FACT CHECK: Facebook Post Misleads On Supreme Court Claim

An image shared on Facebook purports the “longest-serving liberal judge is retiring from the Supreme Court.”

The claim refers to Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, the longest-serving liberal justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, who recently announced she will not be running for re-election, according to the Washington Post. A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Supreme Court confirmed Walsh Bradley is the longest-serving justice on the court in an email to Check Your Fact.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court “questioned how much power legislative committees should wield” during an April 17 case, according to The Associated Press. The lawsuit was filed against Wisconsin’s “Republican-controlled Legislature” by the state’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the outlet reported.

The Facebook image features a group of judges hearing a case and includes text that reads, “Longest-Serving Liberal Judge Is Retiring From Supreme Court.” The image, which has garnered over 500 likes as of writing, does not provide a source to support its claim.

The claim is misleading, however. Check Your Fact performed a keyword search, which generated an April 11 article from The Washington Post naming Walsh Bradley as the longest-serving liberal justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. According to the same article, Walsh Bradley announced she would not be running for re-election in 2025. Walsh Bradley has served on the Wisconsin Supreme Court since 1995, the outlet reported.

A copy of Walsh Bradley's statement announcing she will not run for re-election is available via the Wisconsin Supreme Court's website.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim made via the Facebook post. In fact, the opposite is true. USA Today also reported the claim pertained to Walsh Bradley and the Wisconsin Supreme Court, not the U.S. Supreme Court, via an April 18 article.

Additionally, a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Supreme Court confirmed Walsh Bradley is the longest-serving justice on the court in an email to Check Your Fact.

“Justice Ann Walsh Bradley is the longest-serving Justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. When she retires in 2025, her tenure will be the fifth-longest in Wisconsin Supreme Court History. We have not researched the makeup and service records of justices in the other 49 states, so we cannot determine where her tenure ranks nationally,” the spokesperson said.