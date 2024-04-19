FACT CHECK: Statement Announcing ‘Trump Liberty Coins Project’ Is Fake

An image shared on Facebook purports to show a statement from 2024 Republican presumptive nominee and former President Donald Trump announcing the “Trump Liberty Coins project.”

Verdict: False

The image is fake. The purported remark does not appear on Trump’s official website, his TRUTH Social profile, or his verified social media accounts. The AFP also debunked the claim via an April 15 article.

Fact Check:

Twelve jurors have been selected to serve on Trump’s New York trial over alleged hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, according to Reuters. Although the 12 jurors have been selected, alternate jurors for both the defense and the prosecution must still be chosen, the outlet reported.

The Facebook image purports to show a statement from Trump announcing the “Trump Liberty Coins project.” “I would like to thank all of my patriots that have shown their support throughout the years, and currently. The best way for me to give back to you is the Trump Liberty Coins project!,” the purported statement begins. “By investing in one Trump Liberty Coin for only $149, you can get $100,000 by exchanging it right away at Bank of America!,” it continues.

Besides Facebook, the claim circulated on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

The claim is false, however. The purported remark does not appear on Trump’s official website or his TRUTH Social profile. Likewise, the remark is not referenced via his verified Facebook, X, and Instagram accounts. (RELATED: Did Marines Attend A Fundraiser For Donald Trump?)

In addition, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. The AFP also debunked the claim via an April 15 article. According to the outlet, Trump’s national press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the image is “fake.”

“That [image] is fake,” Leavitt said, the outlet reported.

Furthermore, Bank of America has not publicly commented on the purported claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.