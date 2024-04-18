FACT CHECK: Did Marines Attend A Fundraiser For Donald Trump?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows Marines photographed at an event fundraiser for former President Donald Trump.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The event was for a nonpartisan veteran suicide prevention group.

Fact Check:

A post shared on Facebook purports to show uniformed Marines standing in Mar-a-Lago for a Trump fundraiser. The image shows four Marines standing with three women in formal dresses.

The caption claims, “Uniformed Marines at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago fundraiser last night. This is a violation of DoD Directive 1344.10.”

The Marines issued a response to the claims on X, saying that the event was for a non-profit called. The tweet further clarifies the event was “deemed eligible for attendance.” A 501(c)(3) non-profit cannot endorse a candidate or donate to a campaign. Trump is not affiliated with this organization according to its website, nor was he present at the event.

On April 11, 2024, a @marforres unit, 4th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, supported a nonpolitical event hosted by a civic organization at the Mar-a-Lago Club by providing a color guard and static display. The civic organization, Grey Team, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit based in… — U.S. Marines (@USMC) April 14, 2024

The Department of Defense to prohibits active duty members from engaging in any “partisan political activity.”(RELATED: Does Video Show Explosion At Francis Scott Key Bridge?)

