FACT CHECK: Did Marines Attend A Fundraiser For Donald Trump?

Joseph Casieri | Fact Check Reporter

A post shared on social media purportedly shows Marines photographed at an event fundraiser for former President Donald Trump.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The event was for a nonpartisan veteran suicide prevention group.

Fact Check:

Trump’s criminal trial jury selection started this week in New York City, Fox News reported. Trump claimed at a rally recently that the trial has “reverse effect” and that if elected he will work with Mayor Eric Adams to “straighten out New York.”

A post shared on Facebook purports to show uniformed Marines standing in Mar-a-Lago for a Trump fundraiser. The image shows four Marines standing with three women in formal dresses.

The caption claims, “Uniformed Marines at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago fundraiser last night. This is a violation of DoD Directive 1344.10.”

The claim is inaccurate. The event was for a nonpartisan veteran suicide prevention group called the Grey Team, according to USA Today.

The Marines issued a response to the claims on X, saying that the event was for a non-profit called. The tweet further clarifies the event was “deemed eligible for attendance.” A 501(c)(3) non-profit cannot endorse a candidate or donate to a campaign. Trump is not affiliated with this organization according to its website, nor was he present at the event.

The Department of Defense to prohibits active duty members from engaging in any “partisan political activity.”(RELATED: Does Video Show Explosion At Francis Scott Key Bridge?)

