FACT CHECK: Video Showing Russian ICBM Is From October 2023

A video shared on X claims to show Russia moving an intercontinental ballistic missile after the Iranian attack.

Russia just brought an ICMB in position. It is ready if some politicians think that they are smart … and want to call a bluff. If the US participates in the attack against Iran, Russia will participate against Israel. pic.twitter.com/TI4udAJGbK — Make Peace Now; alternative news (@AlternatNews) April 17, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

The video is from October 2023. There is no evidence that Russia has pledged to attack Israel if the U.S. participates in an Israeli attack against Iran.

Fact Check:

Social media users have been sharing a video, claiming it shows a Russian ICBM being moved after the Iranian attack on Israel. One user wrote, “Russia just brought an ICMB in position. It is ready if some politicians think that they are smart … and want to call a bluff. If the US participates in the attack against Iran, Russia will participate against Israel.”

The video, though, is not from recent events. Check Your Fact found that the video is from October 2023. It was posted on X and the Russian Ministry of Defense’s website. (RELATED: Does Video Show Explosion At Francis Scott Key Bridge?)

“The #Russian military has placed a #nuclear intercontinental ballistic #missile in a missile launch pad,” reads the October 21 tweet.

Check Your Fact did not find any media outlets reporting that Russia would support Iran or attack Israel if the U.S. helped Israel attack Iran. Russian weapons will help Iran protect itself from any Israeli retaliation, according to The Washington Post.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned all sides to avoid an escalation in the Middle East, according to Reuters. The Kremlin said that he hopes that “all sides would show reasonable restraint…”

“Vladimir Putin expressed hope that all sides would show reasonable restraint and prevent a new round of confrontation fraught with catastrophic consequences for the entire region,” the Kremlin said.