FACT CHECK: Video About Lesbian Suing Sperm Donor Originates As Satire

A post shared on X claims a lesbian sued her sperm donor for 40% of his paycheck.

Remember the Lesbian Lady that spoke about looking for her sperm donor? She successfully sued her Sperm donor and got a 40% of his pay check. BRuh 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ A watch 📌 pic.twitter.com/EiZQj7uZnK — Oku (@oku_yungx) April 18, 2024

Verdict: False

The video originates from a TikTok account that identifies as satirical.

Fact Check:

Health Canada is changing its requirements for gay or bisexual men donating sperm, removing some previous questions regarding men who have sex with other men, according to Global News. The questions are to be replaced after discussion with experts, patient associations and others, the outlet reported.

The video shows a woman who identifies as a lesbian recounting a story in which she successfully sued her sperm donor for 40% of his paycheck after her girlfriend broke up with her.

This is not a genuine story, however. The original video was posted to TikTok by the account isatandstared. The account indicates in the bio that it is a “satire account.” (RELATED: Viral X Video Does Not Authentically Show Mom Removing LGBTQ+ Pride Flag From Classroom)

Laws regarding whether a sperm donor should pay child support differ across states. A North Carolina appeals court in 2021 ruled that “a judge should follow the paternity laws of the state where the child is conceived,” according to AP News. This came after a woman tried to sue a donor for child support in North Carolina while the insemination had occurred in Virginia, where the law rules that a sperm donor is not a child’s conceived parent, the outlet reported.