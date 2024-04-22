FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Israelis Panicking During The Iranian Missile Attack

A video shared on Facebook claims to show Israelis panicking during the Iranian missile attack.

Verdict: False

The video is from Argentina.

Fact Check:

Israel appears to have struck Iran with a limited strike, leading to Iranian officials downplaying the attack, according to The New York Times. This comes after Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel on April 13, the outlet reported.

The video claims to show Israeli citizens running away as Iranian missiles approach. One user wrote,” ISRAELIS in FULL PANIC as IRANIAN missiles land in ISRAEL.” (RELATED: Does Video Show Explosion At Francis Scott Key Bridge?)

This claim is false. The video takes place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and shows fans of Louis Tomlinson, an English artist, according to BBC Verify reporter Shayan Sardarizadeh.