FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Israelis Panicking During The Iranian Missile Attack
A video shared on Facebook claims to show Israelis panicking during the Iranian missile attack.
Verdict: False
The video is from Argentina.
Fact Check:
Israel appears to have struck Iran with a limited strike, leading to Iranian officials downplaying the attack, according to The New York Times. This comes after Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel on April 13, the outlet reported.
The video claims to show Israeli citizens running away as Iranian missiles approach. One user wrote,” ISRAELIS in FULL PANIC as IRANIAN missiles land in ISRAEL.” (RELATED: Does Video Show Explosion At Francis Scott Key Bridge?)
This claim is false. The video takes place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and shows fans of Louis Tomlinson, an English artist, according to BBC Verify reporter Shayan Sardarizadeh.
This video, posted by Jackson Hinkle and others and viewed nearly 5 million times, claims to show “Israelis panicking” as Iran’s missiles and drones reach Israel.
in fact, it shows Louis Tomlinson fans near Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina last week; verified by… pic.twitter.com/11tX9bL0sh
— Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) April 14, 2024
“This video, posted by Jackson Hinkle and others and viewed nearly 5 million times, claims to show ‘Israelis panicking’ as Iran’s missiles and drones reach Israel. in fact, it shows Louis Tomlinson fans near Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina last week; verified by @LGalrao,” Sardarizadeh tweeted.
Check Your Fact verified that the video was taken near the Four Seasons Hotel, by matching the crosswalks and building in the video. Tomlinson also posted about being in Buenos Aires on his TikTok account.
PolitiFact also debunked this claim.