FACT CHECK: Video Of Jet Launch Predates 2024 Iran-Israel Conflict

A video shared on X allegedly shows a jet spotted near Israel amid the country’s conflict with Iran in 2024.

Verdict: False

The footage is miscaptioned. It was originally posted by the U.S. Navy in 2013.

Fact Check:

U.S. officials say that Israel carried out an attack on an Iranian air base in the early hours of Friday morning, but Israel has yet to confirm, according to BBC. The base, located in Isfahan, is home to sites associated with Iran’s nuclear program, which Israel has allegedly targeted previously, The Independent reported.

The X post purports to show footage of a jet near Israel recently. The video shows different angles of a jet taking off of an aircraft carrier.

“Iran Reacts with Surprise as Mysterious Jet Spotted Near Israel!” the caption reads.

The footage is miscaptioned, however. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Israelis Panicking During The Iranian Missile Attack)

The footage compiles three separate videos all posted to the official U.S. Navy YouTube channel in 2013. Their titles suggest they all depict different angles of the same launch of X-47B. “The X-47B Unmanned Combat Air System demonstrator (UCAS-D) completed its first ever carrier-based catapult launch from USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) off the coast of Virginia, May 14,” reads the description of one of these videos.

Reuters also debunked this claim.

Check Your Fact reached out to a U.S. Navy spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.