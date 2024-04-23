FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Israeli Strike Inside Of Iran

Elias Atienza | Senior Reporter

A video shared on X claims to show an Israeli strike inside of Iran.

Verdict: False

The video was taken before the Israeli response to the Iranian missile attack. It likely shows a Hezbollah rocket fired into northern Israel.

Fact Check:

Social media users are sharing a video of what appears to be a rocket, claiming it shows the Israeli response to Iran’s April 13 attack.

“BREAKING: Israel has responded and is currently attacking Iran inside Iran as well as Syria and Iraq. Baghdad / Babylon in Iraq, Isfahan in Iran, and Suwayda in Syria,” one user wrote.

This claim, though, appears to be false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video was shared to X on April 18, a day before the Israeli strike against Iran.

“The moment a missile launched by Hezbollah landed on the Ma’yan Baruch settlement a short while ago,” reads the tweet. (RELATED: Does Video Show Explosion At Francis Scott Key Bridge?)

While Check Your Fact could not verify if the video does show a Hezbollah strike, the Times of Israel reported that rocket sirens were heard in Ma’yan Baruch. There were no reports of casualties, according to the outlet.

