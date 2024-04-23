FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Israeli Strike Inside Of Iran
A video shared on X claims to show an Israeli strike inside of Iran.
🚨BREAKING: Israel has responded and is currently attacking Iran inside Iran as well as Syria and Iraq.
Baghdad / Babylon in Iraq,
Isfahan in Iran, and Suwayda in Syria.
ABC News
— AJ Huber (@Huberton) April 19, 2024
Verdict: False
The video was taken before the Israeli response to the Iranian missile attack. It likely shows a Hezbollah rocket fired into northern Israel.
Fact Check:
Social media users are sharing a video of what appears to be a rocket, claiming it shows the Israeli response to Iran’s April 13 attack.
“BREAKING: Israel has responded and is currently attacking Iran inside Iran as well as Syria and Iraq. Baghdad / Babylon in Iraq, Isfahan in Iran, and Suwayda in Syria,” one user wrote.
This claim, though, appears to be false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video was shared to X on April 18, a day before the Israeli strike against Iran.
The moment a missile launched by Hezbollah landed on the Ma’yan Baruch settlement a short while ago pic.twitter.com/1sP2WKCZI9
— Brian’s Breaking News and Intel (@intelFromBrian) April 18, 2024
“The moment a missile launched by Hezbollah landed on the Ma’yan Baruch settlement a short while ago,” reads the tweet. (RELATED: Does Video Show Explosion At Francis Scott Key Bridge?)
While Check Your Fact could not verify if the video does show a Hezbollah strike, the Times of Israel reported that rocket sirens were heard in Ma’yan Baruch. There were no reports of casualties, according to the outlet.