FACT CHECK: X Video Does Not Show Israeli Tanks Moving Toward Rafah

Israeli armored vehicles and tanks begin movement towards Rafah for ground assault. As Netanyahu confirmed, the ground invasion of Rafah will move forward as planned regardless of US opinion. Not to mention the fresh US aid package given to resupply Israel. War is now 24/7 🙃. pic.twitter.com/kskJQRjoao — Deep Barot (@deepbarot) April 22, 2024

The claim is false. The video was originally shared on Instagram back in January and shows Israeli tanks withdrawing from Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is reportedly preparing to evacuate Palestinians from Rafah ahead of a “planned offensive there against Hamas,” according to the Times of Israel. Civilians will be evacuated to Khan Younis, “among other areas in Gaza,” the outlet reported.

The X video, viewed over 100,000 times, purports to show Israeli tanks headed toward Rafah. “Israeli armored vehicles and tanks begin movement towards Rafah for ground assault. As Netanyahu confirmed, the ground invasion of Rafah will move forward as planned regardless of US opinion. Not to mention the fresh US aid package given to resupply Israel. War is now 24/7,” the X video’s caption reads.

The claim is false, however. A reply to the X video indicates the video is not recent but dates back to January 2024 and shows the 36th Division of the Israeli Army withdrawing from Gaza at the time.

“This is a video from the 13th of January 2024 when the Israeli army withdrew its 36th division from Gaza. Stop spreading wrong videos that would terrify people in Rafah and Gaza, and be responsible,” the reply reads. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Israeli Strike On Iran)

Likewise, the video was originally shared on Instagram back in January 2024. The Instagram video’s caption also states the clip shows the Israeli army withdrawing from Gaza. “Video footage has emerged of another group of Israeli tankers withdrawing from Gaza in defeat. Only three divisions of the Israeli military remain,” the caption reads in part.

The Instagram video is corroborated by a Jan. 16 article published by CNN indicating the 36th Division of the Israeli army had indeed withdrawn from Gaza.

In addition, Check Your Fact did not find the X video referenced in any recent credible news reports about the current Israel-Hamas War. Actually, the opposite is true. On April 23, Misbar reported the video was not recent and had been shared on Instagram back in January.

Furthermore, the IDF has not publicly commented on the X video via its website or verified social media accounts.

Check Your Fact contacted the IDF, who declined to comment on the video.