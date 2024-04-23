FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Israeli Strike In Iran

A video shared on X claims to show an Israeli strike near an area containing Iranian nuclear reactors.

BREAKING: ISRAEL ARMY BOMBED AREAS NEAR ISFAHAN AND NATANZ WHICH CONTAINS IMPORTANT FACILITIES OF IRAN’S NUCLEAR PROGRAM pic.twitter.com/LOPdgNX5Uc — Faizan Sarwar Khan (@faizansarwar__) April 19, 2024

Verdict: False

The video is from Gaza, not Iran.

Fact Check:

Israel struck Iran on April 19 after the latter nation launched hundreds of missiles and drones on April 13, according to BBC News. The Iranian attack was largely defeated, with the majority of the drones and missiles shot down, the outlet reported.

Social media users are claiming to show the effects of the Israeli strike. One user wrote, “BREAKING: ISRAEL ARMY BOMBED AREAS NEAR ISFAHAN AND NATANZ WHICH CONTAINS IMPORTANT FACILITIES OF IRAN’S NUCLEAR PROGRAM.”

The video, though, is not from the Israeli strike. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video was posted before the Israeli strike on Iran on April 18. This video was alleged to have taken place in Gaza.

عاجل| تغطية صحفية: طائرات الاحـتـلال تنفذ غارة تستهدف موقعا شمال قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/42nmSyjDRU — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) April 18, 2024

“Urgent| Press coverage: Occupation aircraft carry out a raid targeting a site in the northern Gaza Strip,” reads the tweet. Check Your Fact could not verify whether or not the strike actually took place in Gaza. (RELATED: Viral X Image Showing Iranian Trucks Is Not Recent)

Check Your Fact has debunked several claims related to the Israeli-Iranian conflict. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video claiming to show an Iranian missile attack on Israel.