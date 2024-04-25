FACT CHECK: Old Claim About Ivanka Trump And ‘Putin’s Girlfriend’ Resurfaces

A post shared on Threads claims Ivanka Trump and Wendi Murdoch, Putin’s alleged “girlfriend,” vacationed together.

Verdict: Misleading

While Trump and Murdoch have vacationed together and are friends, evidence that Murdoch dated Russian President Vladimir Putin is sparse. She also denied meeting Putin.

Fact Check:

Social media users are claiming that Trump vacationed with “Putin’s girlfriend,” showing an image of her with Wendi Murdoch, the ex-wife of American business magnate Rupert Murdoch.

“Reminder: In Summer 2016 Ivanka Trump went on vacation with Putin’s girlfriend,” one user wrote.

This claim, though, is misleading. It is true that Ivanka Trump is friends with Wendi Murdoch, with the two being described as “long-time friends” by the Florida-Times Union. The two visited Jordan together in 2011 and met with Queen Rania, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Through a keyword and reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image shows Murdoch and Trump vacationing in Croatia. The image was posted to Instagram in August 2016 by Trump.

“Sight seeing with @wendimurdoch in Dubrovnik,” the caption reads.

What is not backed up by verifiable fact, is that Wendi Murdoch is dating Putin. The basis for the claim appears to be an article from US Weekly, which states that a “rumor circulating around the corridors of power — from Washington, D.C., to Europe and Asia — is that Vladimir Putin and Wendi Deng, Rupert Murdoch’s ex-wife, are dating.” (Emphasis from US Weekly).

“One insider close to the powerful leader tells Us Weekly the relationship is ‘serious,'” the US Weekly reported. (RELATED: Does Video Show Explosion At Francis Scott Key Bridge?)

However, Wendi Murdoch denied that she was dating Putin in a July 2016 Vogue profile, saying, “I’ve never met Putin. But wow, so much press about it. Why did they choose me?”

She also said that she was single and ready to date others, saying, “Why not? Am I supposed to be shy?”