FACT CHECK: Threads Post Does Not Show Authentic Tweet From Lauren Boebert

A post shared on Threads purports to show a tweet from Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert about 2024 presumptive Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The purported tweet is not generated via an advanced search of Boebert’s verified X account, and there is no other evidence that Boebert made the purported remark.

Fact Check:

Boebert has seen “a huge drop” in fundraising from individual donors since moving Congressional districts, according to Newsweek. In the first quarter of 2024, Boebert received $388,805 in individual donations compared to the more than $2.7 million she raised in individual donations in 2023, the outlet reported.

The Threads post, which has garnered over 1,000 likes as of writing, purports to show a tweet from Boebert about Trump. “If they charge President Trump for his crimes, they could charge any of us for our crimes. The rule of law means nothing to these people,” the purported tweet reads.

The claim is false, however. Check Your Fact conducted an advanced search of Boebert’s verified X account, which did not generate the purported tweet. The remark also neither appears on her website nor her verified Facebook and Instagram accounts. (RELATED: No, Michelle Obama Did Not Announce She Is Running For President ‘As A Man’)

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Boebert made the purported remark. Actually, the opposite is true. USA Today debunked the claim via an April 24 article. In addition, Reuters previously debunked the claim in April 2023 after the purported tweet circulated on both Facebook and X.

At the time, the outlet indicated the remark originally stemmed from @FaithRubPol, an X account that is known for posting parody content. Furthermore, the outlet reported a spokesperson for Boebert confirmed “[the] Congresswoman never tweeted this.”

Check Your Fact has also contacted Boebert’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.