FACT CHECK: No, Michelle Obama Did Not Announce She Is Running For President ‘As A Man’

A video shared on Facebook claims former First Lady Michelle Obama announced that she will run for president in 2024 “as a man.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Obama said this.

Fact Check:

A Facebook post claims Michelle Obama is running for president “as a man.” The video shows a woman reacting to the claim with a still of Obama and Oprah on-screen behind her.

“I decided to wake up and run as a male to push my husband’s vision to the next level and save America from Donald Trump,” a voice resembling Obama’s says.

“Did she just say she will be running f0r President in 2024 as a MAN!?” the caption reads.

The audio has been digitally fabricated, however. There are no credible news reports about Obama making such a statement. Obama’s office already confirmed that she will not be in the 2024 presidential race, according to NBC News.

The video was originally posted to X on April Fool’s Day. PolitiFact also debunked the claim. (RELATED: Image Purporting To Show Michelle Obama Wearing Anti-Trump Shirt Is Digitally Altered)

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: Michelle Obama has announced that she will be running from President. In a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, Michelle announced to the shock of everyone that she will be following her husband’s footsteps and run for President in 2024 as a man to also stand… pic.twitter.com/ShTQocH2nu — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 1, 2024

Check Your Fact reached out to an Obama Foundation spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time a claim that Obama is transgender has gone viral. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that Obama’s mother died and referred to her as “my son Michael Robinson Obama” in her will.