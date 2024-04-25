FACT CHECK: X Video Does Not Show Authentic Anti-Flood Technologies In Dubai

A video shared on X purports to show anti-flood technology used to protect vehicles in Dubai.

Verdict: False

The claim is false, as the video is not authentic. The video, originally shared on TikTok, has been created using computer-generated imagery (CGI).

Fact Check:

Recent flooding in Dubai killed 21 people and “submerged cars” and “clogged highways,” according to The New York Times. According to officials, the area saw its largest rainfall since 1949, the outlet reported.

The X video, viewed over 1,000 times, purports to show anti-flood technology used to protect vehicles in Dubai. “Luxury Super Cars Rescued From Flood,” the video’s caption reads in part. In the video, multiple vehicles can be seen floating on inflatable rafts.

The claim is false, as the video is not authentic, however. The video, originally shared on TikTok, has been created using CGI. The video was posted on the platform by the social media user @vertexcgi. According to the user’s bio, they create viral content, social ads, and product and promo videos.

Likewise, the X video has not been referenced in any credible news reports about the recent flooding that impacted Dubai. In fact, the opposite is true. Misbar also reported the video is CGI and originally stems from TikTok via an April 24 article.

Additionally, the claim does not appear on the website of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s Ministry of the Interior or verified social media accounts belonging to the UAE government. Dubai is part of the UAE. (RELATED: Image Of Rocket Attack Is From 2015, Not A Recent Rocket Attack On Iraq)

Check Your Fact has contacted the TikTok user who shared the video and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.