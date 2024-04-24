FACT CHECK: Image Of Rocket Attack Is From 2015, Not A Recent Rocket Attack From Iraq

A post shared on social media purportedly shows an image of a recent missile attack from Iraqi forces on a U.S. military base. Five Rockets Fired From Iraq Towards U.S. Military Base In Syria | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/SvtgJts1bn pic.twitter.com/1LCRCN8lQz — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) April 21, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The photo dates back to 2015.

Fact Check:

The Israeli Defense Force launched an airstrike in the southern part of Gaza in the city of Rafah, NPR reported. The outlet reported 22 people were killed, 18 of which were children and one pregnant woman whose baby was saved by doctors.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, supposedly shows the moment of an Iraqi missile launch on a U.S. base. The photo shows a large plume of smoke behind two missiles launching. The caption reads, “Five Rockets Fired From Iraq Towards U.S. Military Base In Syria | Sahara Reporters.”

The claim is inaccurate. The photo can be found on Reuters’ archive dated back to 2015. The caption details that the image was taken when Iraqi forces fired on the Islamic State militants over Tikrit.

A U.S. military base in Syria was the target of a missile attack from Iraq Apr. 21, Al Jazeera reported. A U.S. official did not give details, but did refer to the attack as a “failed rocket attack.”