FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show UFOs Attacking Naval Warship

A video shared on X claims to show unidentified flying objects (UFOs) attacking a naval warship.

𝗨𝗦 𝗡𝗮𝘃𝘆 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗨𝗙𝗢 🛸 The incident reported by The Drive occurred in the summer of 2019, when US Navy destroyers off the coast of California were attacked by two UFOs of unknown model and origin. Two years later, despite FBI investigations and the involvement… pic.twitter.com/y3L3AaQvkH — Steph Kent (@covertress) April 24, 2024

Verdict: False

The video is from ARMA 3, a military simulator. It is not from any alleged UFO incident in 2019.

Fact Check:

Social media users are sharing grainy footage and claiming it shows a UFO attacking U.S. Navy destroyers off the coast of California.

“The incident reported by The Drive occurred in the summer of 2019, when US Navy destroyers off the coast of California were attacked by two UFOs of unknown model and origin,” one post partially reads.

This claim is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video was taken from ARMA 3, a military simulator game created by Bohemia Interactive. It was posted to YouTube in January 2021. (RELATED: No, Michelle Obama Did Not Announce She Is Running For President ‘As A Man’)

“The fearsome C-RAM Air Defense ship USS Bludgeon fights a Stratosub Mk.III over the Pacific! Is this real? It could be. The government is keeping the truth from you. If we kept the money from the Stimulus Bill in the United States, we could afford to build CWIS Battleships,” reads part of the video description.

The X video appears to have been cropped and edited black and white. The original video shows that entire HUD, which states its from the Praetorian MOD 2, which appears to be based off this weapon from ARMA 3.

The Drive reported in May 2021 that multiple U.S. destroyers were “swarmed” by drones off the coast of California in the summer of 2019. The outlet reported that “groups of unidentified aircraft, which the U.S. Navy simply refers to as ‘drones’ or ‘UAVs,’ pursued that service’s vessels, prompting a high-level investigation.”