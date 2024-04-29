FACT CHECK: Did Harvard University Replace The US Flag With Palestinian Flag?

They are teaching students to HATE America. Pull their funding.

Harvard has REPLACED the American flag with the Palestinian flag.

A post shared on social media purports that Harvard University replaced the American flag with the Palestinian flag.

The flag was raised by protesters at the campus and was not sanctioned by the school administration.

Hundreds of student protesters have been arrested on campuses across the country, some schools have said they will allow protests and not encampments, NBC News reported. George Washington University announced that students that remain at an encampment would be temporarily suspended while the University of Southern California claims a group is there illegally.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, alleges that Harvard officials replaced the American flag with the Palestinian flag. The post shares a video of the alleged occurrence and photos of the before and after.

The caption reads, “Harvard has REPLACED the American flag with the Palestinian flag. They are teaching students to HATE America. Pull their funding.”