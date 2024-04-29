FACT CHECK: Did Harvard University Replace The US Flag With Palestinian Flag?
A post shared on social media purports that Harvard University replaced the American flag with the Palestinian flag.
Harvard has REPLACED the American flag with the Palestinian flag.
They are teaching students to HATE America. Pull their funding.
Verdict: Misleading
The flag was raised by protesters at the campus and was not sanctioned by the school administration.
Fact Check:
Hundreds of student protesters have been arrested on campuses across the country, some schools have said they will allow protests and not encampments, NBC News reported. George Washington University announced that students that remain at an encampment would be temporarily suspended while the University of Southern California claims a group is there illegally.
A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, alleges that Harvard officials replaced the American flag with the Palestinian flag. The post shares a video of the alleged occurrence and photos of the before and after.
The caption reads, “Harvard has REPLACED the American flag with the Palestinian flag. They are teaching students to HATE America. Pull their funding.”
The claim is inaccurate. The raising of the flag was not sanctioned by the school administration. Pro-Palestine protesters on campus raised the flag briefly before University officials arrived to re-hoist the American flag.
The Daily Mail reported that a group of pro-Palestine protesters were responsible for taking down the American flag. The university has called in police to remove the encampments that were set up by protesters.
The Harvard Crimson reported that while staff lowered the Palestinian flag to replace it, the student protesters chanted “Shame!” and then held a vigil. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Palestinian Flags On Egyptian Pyramid)
This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that the New York Times published a caricature of the Indian PM.