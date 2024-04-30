FACT CHECK: Digitally Altered Image Shows Hillary Clinton Holding Anti-Trump Shirt

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows Hillary Clinton holding up a shirt in opposition of former President Donald Trump.

Verdict: False

The photo is digitally altered. The original image was posted to X by Clinton, the unedited shirt showing the text “nasty woman” instead of an anti-Trump sentiment.

Fact Check:

Clinton issued a warning that she believes the environment will be negatively impacted if Trump wins the 2024 presidential election, according to Newsweek. She made a post on the subject to X, including a link to an article from scientific website Carbon Brief predicting that Trump would “could add 4 (billion tons) of U.S. emissions by 2030,” the outlet reported.

A Facebook photo appears to show Clinton smiling while holding up a black shirt that says “NOPE not again” against an American flag background. The “O” in “NOPE” is a stylized depiction of Trump’s hair and a red tie.

“Well said no more trump,” the caption reads. “I love this shirt.” The Facebook user included a link to buy the shirt.

The photo is digitally altered, however. It was originally posted to Clinton’s X account in 2017 and instead shows a black shirt with the words “nasty woman.” (RELATED: No, Hillary Clinton Did Not Say ‘We Created Al-Qaeda’ In 2011)

Support Samantha Bee & Planned Parenthood & buy a Nasty Woman t-shirt!https://t.co/I9qd3M3cFq pic.twitter.com/XDpBcFqF7k — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 11, 2017

Other public figures have been photoshopped with the shirt. Check Your Fact previously debunked an image claiming to show musician Taylor Swift wearing the same shirt.

Check Your Fact reached out to a Clinton spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.