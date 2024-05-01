FACT CHECK: Did The Brookings Institute Blame Donald Trump for 70% Of COVID-19 Deaths?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Brookings Institute said that 70% of COVID-19 deaths were due to the “inaction” of former President Donald Trump.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence the Brookings Institute said this.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post purports The Brookings Institute estimated 70% of Covid deaths were because of Trump. The post shows a graphic displaying a silhouette of Trump’s head with overlaid text.

The text reads, “The Brookings Institute estimates that Trump’s inaction is responsible for 70% of Covid deaths. Trump Deaths: 784,762.”

The claim is baseless. There are no credible news reports to corroborate it. Additionally, there are no results found when typing the claim into the search bar on the Brookings Institute website. (RELATED: Donald Trump Claims Jimmy Kimmel ‘Stumbled Through Announcing’ Picture Of The Year At 2024 Oscars)

The effectiveness of measures Trump took to control COVID-19 have been disputed. A study available via the National Society of Medicine “examines the Trump Administration’s inability to mount a timely and effective response to the COVID‐19 outbreak, despite ample warning.” Prior to the pandemic, in 2018, the Trump administration disbanded a National Security Council directorate at the White House intended to prepare the country for a potential pandemic, according to AP News.

Check Your Fact has reached out to the Brookings Institute for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.