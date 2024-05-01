FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Neo-Nazi Protesters Carrying Israeli Flag?

A post shared on social media purports that Harvard University replaced the American flag with the Palestinian flag.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally altered. The original image does not include an Israeli flag.

Fact Check:

Protesters have barricaded Hamilton Hall on the Columbia University campus as arrests near 1,000 nationwide, The Guardian reported. The university has started to suspend students.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows an image of a recent Neo-Nazi rally in which attendees carried Nazi, Confederate and Israeli flags. The caption reads, “Interesting combination of flags?

The claim is inaccurate. The image dates back to 2017 and the image does not show someone carrying the Israeli flag.

The original photo was taken on August 12, 2017 and the caption describes the incident as, “Alt-right members preparing to enter Emancipation Park holding Nazi, Confederate Battle, Gadsden ‘Don’t Tread on Me,’ League of the South, and Thor’s Hammer flags.”

The photo was taken the day of the Charlottesville rally. The protests over the Robert E. Lee statue turned violent after clashing with counter-protesters, according to ABC News. Heather Heyer was killed when a man drove his car into a crowd. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Palestinian Flags On Egyptian Pyramid)