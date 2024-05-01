FACT CHECK: Images Claiming To Show Evidence That Moon Landing Was Fake Are AI-Generated

A post shared on X allegedly shows images of a camera crew filming the moon landing, claiming to prove it was faked.

HOW MUCH

OF THE MOON

LANDING

DO YOU THINK WAS FAKED? pic.twitter.com/mE3oXoHQJr — DR. Kek (@Thekeksociety) April 23, 2024

Verdict: False

The images are not genuine. Instead, they were created using artificial intelligence (AI).

Fact Check:

The China National Space Administration released a video on Wednesday unveiling its plans for setting up a base on the moon, which is expected to develop over the next few decades, according to Space.com. The project, titled International Lunar Research Station, was originally revealed in 2021 by Russia and China, the outlet reported.

An X post purports to show images that prove the moon landing was fake. The images appear to show camera crews set up on a stage that resemble the moon’s environment. Several men are seen gathered, some of which are in white space suits.

“HOW MUCH OF THE MOON LANDING DO YOU THINK WAS FAKED?” the caption reads.

These images are not genuine, however. They were posted to the official subreddit for AI-generation program Midjourney. “Staging the Moon Landing, 1969,” the post reads. (RELATED: Images Show Simulated Odysseus Lunar Landing, Not Faked Evidence)



Plugging the images into Hive Moderation, a tool that detects AI-generated content, reveals that they are 99.9% likely to contain AI-generated or deepfake content.

The post was created by an X user by the handle of @Thekeksociety. Check Your Fact previously debunked this account in September 2023 when it claimed to show an executive order from the state of Tennessee to build “quarantine internment camps.”