FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Antony Blinken Praising China’s Economy

Secretary of State Antony Blinken praising China's economy during a recent trip to Shanghai.



The video has had audio added. The original video is about efforts to combat fentanyl.

Blinken visited China to highlight social and economic ties between the U.S. and the East Asian nation, even as the U.S. moves to raise tariffs on certain Chinese goods and sever other ties, according to The New York Times.

Social media users are claiming to show a video of Blinken praising China’s economy. One user wrote, “Have you listened to Anthony Blinken’s speech from Shanghai?”

The video, though, has been altered from its original source. Check Your Fact found that the original video was posted to X by Blinken’s official State Department account on April 24.

“I’m in China to make progress on issues that matter most to the American people, including curbing fentanyl trafficking. We will discuss work underway to fulfill commitments made by @POTUS and President Xi last fall, as well as the areas where we have significant disagreements,” the tweet reads.

Blinken does not make the same remarks as in the Facebook video. He says that he just arrived here in Shanghai, in the People’s Republic of China, to work on issues that matter to the American people.” (RELATED: Facebook Post Falsely Claims The U.S. Delta Force Arrested Klaus Schwab)

“One of those is fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, the leading killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 49. President Biden and President Xi, when they met in San Francisco at the end of last year, agreed to cooperate to help prevent fentanyl and the ingredients that make it from getting to the United States.” Blinken says in the video.

