FACT CHECK: No, Fox News Did Not Report ‘Tankies’ Are ‘100 Times Worse’ Than Antifa

A post shared on Facebook allegedly shows an article from Fox News saying “tankies” are “100 times worse” than Antifa.”

That’s fucking right. pic.twitter.com/gMYeSDqbKN — Moral Panic At The Disco 🇵🇸 🇮🇪🔻 (@CommieKnoxville) April 28, 2024

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. There is no evidence Fox News published this article.

A federal judge in California has granted bail to an alleged founder of a white supremacist group who was involved in several violent protests following former President Donald Trump’s election, according to Law and Crime. The judge responded to criticism by saying that the man’s intentions were to “battle Antifa and prevent Antifa from hurting people,” the outlet reported.

An X post allegedly shows an article from Fox News about “tankies” being “100 times worse” than Antifa.

“Tankies: the new group of far-left extremists experts are calling ‘100 times worse’ than Antifa,” the purported headline reads. It was allegedly posted by a writer named Keith Howard on June 18, 2022.

This is not a genuine article, however. There are no credible news reports from Fox News or other outlets to match the headline.

Typing the alleged headline into the search tool on the Fox News website yields no matching results. Likewise, inputting the name Keith Howard shows no such Fox News writers.

Tankie is defined by Dictionary.com as “a leftist political insult for a communist who defends Stalinism or supports authoritarian or militaristic, anti-capitalist regimes.”

This claim was also debunked by Reuters. (RELATED: Viral X Post Claims Jessica Tarlov Was ‘Released’ By Fox News)

Check Your Fact has reached out to a Fox News spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.