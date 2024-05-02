FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Woman Shouting ‘F*** You’ At Joe Biden

A video shared on X claims to show a woman shouting “fu** you” at President Joe Biden.

Based woman says “Thanks for nothing. Fuck you” to Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/pvbW0TnkFl — Nadie (@Pedro88473426) April 20, 2024

Verdict: False

The audio has been digitally added to the video. Nobody said “fu** you” to Biden in the original video.

Fact Check:

Social media users are sharing a video claiming to show a woman shouting an obscenity at the president. One user wrote, “JFK Jr. Private, [19 de abr de 2024 a las 9:58 AM]. Based woman says ‘Thanks for nothing. Fuck you’ to Joe Biden.”

This video, though, has been altered. Through a reverse and keyword search, Check Your Fact found that the video does not show anyone saying “f*** you” to the president. The video was posted to X by Howard Mortman, the communications director of C-Span.

Biden visit a Sheetz gas station in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/x0ba0UQHFJ — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) April 17, 2024

“Biden visit a Sheetz gas station in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania,” reads the tweet. (RELATED: Donald Trump Claims Jimmy Kimmel ‘Stumbled Through Announcing’ Picture Of The Year At 2024 Oscars)

Biden was asked about steel tariffs in the video. Other versions of the video also do not show Biden having expletives said to him by anybody.



Mortman told Reuters that “I can only speak for the video I shared: I did not alter the video, which came from the network TV pool covering the President.”