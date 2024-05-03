FACT CHECK: Did Jason Aldean Turn Down $20 Million To Work With Beyoncé?

A post shared on social media purports country music singer Jason Aldean rejected an offer to appear on Beyoncé’s new album.

Verdict: False

This claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

Country music has seen a 23.7% increase in overall streams over the last year , Newsweek reported. The Economist reported the genre is now even more popular than Hip-hop and R&B in the United States.

A post shared on Facebook purports Aldean rejected a $20 million offer for a duet on Beyoncé’s latest album “Cowboy Carter.” The post shared a photo of each of the musicians.

The caption reads, “Jason Aldean Declines $20 Million Offer to Duet with Beyoncé on ‘Cowboy Carter.'”

The claim is inaccurate. The claim stems from a satirical news account called America’s Last Line of Defense. The website features a satire disclaimer, “The Dunning-Kruger-Times.com is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line Of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.”

Aldean has not mentioned any such offer on any of his social media accounts. Likewise, Beyoncé has not mentioned this offer either. (RELATED: No, Jason Aldean Did Not Turn Down $500 Million Collab With Taylor Swift)

“Cowboy Carter” does feature some of country music’s biggest names. Willie Nelson and Linda Martell both make an appearance as well as Miley Cyrus and Post Malone.

