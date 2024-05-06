FACT CHECK: Did The New York Post Report About A Bill That Bans Questioning 9/11?

A post shared on social media purports that the New York Post reported that Congress passed a bill banning speech that questions 9/11. 🚨BREAKING🚨 CONGRESS TO VOTE ON BILL THAT WOULD CRIMINALIZE QUESTIONING THE 9/11 ATTACKS. With strong support from AIPAC and the ADL,

Congress is set to vote on a bill that would

criminalize questioning the events that took place during the September 11th attacks. This bill… pic.twitter.com/fgXfrek2fD — 1984 (@TheOfficial1984) April 27, 2024

Verdict: False

The headline and image are digitally edited.

Fact Check:

The House of Representatives passed the Antisemitism Awareness Act on Wednesday which passed 320-91, ABC News reported. The bill would define antisemitism using the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition and includes making comparisons between the state of Israel and the policies of Nazi Germany.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows a screenshot of a headline from the New York Post. The headline reads, “Congress to vote on bill that would criminalize questioning the events surrounding 9/11.”

The caption reads in part, “CONGRESS TO VOTE ON BILL THAT WOULD CRIMINALIZE QUESTIONING THE 9/11 ATTACKS. With strong support from AIPAC and the ADL, Congress is set to vote on a bill that would criminalize questioning the events that took place during the September 11th attacks. This bill calls for fines up to $10,000 and 5 years imprisonment of anyone who questions, denies, or challenges the official narrative.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no record of the headline on the New York Post website. Likewise, there is no such headline available on any of their social media accounts.

The time stamp in the image has the same timestamp and authors as an article about Harvey Weinstein case from the outlet.