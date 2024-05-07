FACT CHECK: Did Elon Musk Say Anyone Who New Violates Antisemitism Law Will Be Suspended From X?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a screenshot of a tweet from Elon Musk discussing the new antisemitism bill saying X will suspend accounts that violate it.

Verdict: False

This claim is inaccurate. There is no evidence Musk has made this claim.

Fact Check:

The Antisemitism Awareness Act passed in the House of Representatives 320-91 and uses a working definition of antisemitism, ABC News reported. The bill would broaden the definition of antisemitism to include comparing Israeli policy to that of Nazi Germany, but some officials claim it “infringes on free speech.”

A post shared on Facebook purports Musk has announced he will suspend X users that post anything anti-Semitic. The post shares several images, including one that supposedly shows a screenshot from Musk’s X account about the law. The post reads, “Upon the passage of Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2023, X will suspend any account that posts content in violation of the IRHA definition of antisemitism outlined in H.R.6090 in accordance with US law.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no record of this tweet on his X account. There is no such tweet available on the deleted tweet tracker, PolitiTweet.

Musk has been accused of promoting anti-Semitic claims on X, he responded calling the claims "bogus," The Hill reported. A particular response to an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory caused Disney to no longer advertise on X.