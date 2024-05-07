FACT CHECK: Image Shows Female Protester Applying Lipstick In Tbilisi, Georgia, Not The US

An image shared on X claims to show a female protester applying lipstick during a recent pro-Palestine demonstration in the U.S.

#Female pro-Palestine protester applying lipstick on the reflection of the police shield, #defending the voice of truth with steadfast resolve.👩🏻🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/YYogr7YHy1 — Khadija Soulmate (@KhadijaSoulmate) May 3, 2024

Verdict: False

The image, which was originally shared on Reddit, shows a female protester applying lipstick at a demonstration in Tbilisi, Georgia. According to The Associated Press, protests have been occurring in Georgia over a proposed “foreign agents” bill.

Fact Check:

Police cleared an encampment and arrested “at least 25 pro-Palestinian protestors” at the University of Virginia this past weekend, according to Al Jazeera. Pro-Palestine protestors also disrupted the University of Michigan’s commencement ceremony, the outlet reported.

The X image purports to show a female protester applying lipstick during a recent pro-Palestine demonstration in the U.S. “#Female pro-Palestine protester applying lipstick on the reflection of the police shield, #defending the voice of truth with steadfast resolve,” the post’s caption reads. The post does not provide a source to support its claim.

The claim is false, however. The image, which was originally shared on Reddit, shows a female protester applying lipstick at a demonstration in Tbilisi, Georgia. “A protester in Tbilisi,” the title of the post, shared back in April, reads. According to The Associated Press, protests have been occurring in Georgia over a proposed “foreign agents” bill. The proposed bill would “require media and non-commercial organizations to register as being under foreign influence if they get over 20% of their funding from abroad,” also according to the outlet.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the image of the female protester referenced in any credible news reports about recent pro-Palestine protests taking place across the U.S. Actually, the opposite is true. Misbar also reported the image showed a female protestor in Tbilisi, Georgia, not the U.S. via a May 4 article. Although the image is not linked to pro-Palestine protests in the U.S., the Kossy Derrick Blog falsely reported the image showed a protester at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Misbar indicated. (RELATED: X Video Shows Pro-Palestine Students Praying, Not Converting To Islam)

This is not the first time a false claim about recent protests has circulated online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a social media post that claimed the National Guard purportedly confronted pro-Palestine protesters at a recent demonstration at the University of Texas-Austin.