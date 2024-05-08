FACT CHECK: Photo Shows 3D Model Of Taylor Swift, Not Biblical Figure Eve Created By Princeton Scientists

A post shared on X claims Princeton University scientists created a 3D model depicting how the biblical figure Eve may have looked.

Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Eve, the first human woman created by God, may have looked

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The account that posted the image clarified that the image is a meme showing musician Taylor Swift.

Fact Check:

An X post, the platform formally known as Twitter, allegedly shows a model of the biblical figure Eve. The image shows a headshot of a blonde woman with her hair tied back and makeup on.

“Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Eve, the first human woman created by God, may have looked,” the post reads.

There is no evidence for the claim, however. There are no credible news reports to suggest Princeton University created this image.

Hive Moderation says the image is 99.% “likely to contain AI-generated or deepfake content.” (RELATED: No, Tom Hanks And Taylor Swift Did Not Boycott The Oscars)

The account that posted the image specified that the image actually shows musician Taylor Swift. A reply from the account reads, “This is clearly a meme as evidenced by the makeup and the fact that it’s Taylor Swift. Memes shouldn’t get community noted! Vote Not Helpful if you agree.”

Check Your Fact reached out to a Princeton University spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.