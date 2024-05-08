FACT CHECK: Did Denzel Washington Turn Down $50 Million Deal With Disney?

A post shared on social media purports actor Denzel Washington recently turned down a deal with Disney because they are too “woke.”

Denzel Washington is a smart man. Disney is trash now. I hate everything they stand for. pic.twitter.com/92qWpbcbmi — (Jason) Stands For Truth (@TrueJMitchell) April 29, 2024

Verdict: False

This claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

Disney suffered a recent 10% drop in the stock market, CNBC News reported. Disney and Hulu both showed a profit in the last quarter for the first time while ESPN+ lost $18 million.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports Washington does not want to work with the studio because of their political agenda. The post shared an image of Washington and an image of a Walt Disney property.

The caption reads, “Denzel Washington is a smart man. Disney is trash now. I hate everything they stand for.”

The claim is inaccurate. The story stems from a satirical news website called SpaceXMania. The article claims that Washington turned down a $50 million offer because he did not want to work with the company due to their politics. The article features a clear satire label.

The website shares a disclaimer in their about section that identifies the site as satire saying, “We take pride in being the cool cats who offer you a front-row seat to our Satire/Fantasy News extravaganza.” (RELATED: No, Jason Aldean Did Not Turn Down $500 Million Collab With Taylor Swift)

