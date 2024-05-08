FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Katy Perry At The Met Gala

An image shared on X claims to show musician Katy Perry at the Met Gala.

Katy Perry looks absolutely gorgeous. Only her fans are allowed to like this tweet ..!!#MetGalapic.twitter.com/xy5JTj4twK — STONKS MAN (@STONKS_IU) May 7, 2024

Verdict: False

The image appears to be created by artificial intelligence. Perry did not attend the Met Gala.

Fact Check:

The 2024 Met Gala occurred in early May, with celebrities and others gathering, according to The Washington Post. (RELATED: X Video Shows Pro-Palestine Students Praying, Not Converting To Islam)

Social media users are sharing an image of a woman in a dress, claiming it shows Perry at the Met Gala. One user wrote, “Katy Perry looks absolutely gorgeous. Only her fans are allowed to like this tweet.”

This image, though, is not real. A reverse image search found that the image was shared by Perry on Instagram, though stated in the caption that she did not make the Met Gala. There is no evidence that Perry attended the Met Gala.

Check Your Fact also ran the image through Hive Moderation, a detector that sees if content contains material created by artificial intelligence. The detector found that the image likely contained AI-generated content.

The image, though, was seen by many people as real, according to the Cut. The image also fooled Perry’s mother, the outlet reported.