FACT CHECK: Image Does Not Show Rafah Assault

An image shared on X claims to show Rafah under Israeli assault.

Rafah. The beginning of the end for Hamas. pic.twitter.com/YhIhlr1YaJ — Nioh Berg ♛ ✡︎ אסתר (@NiohBerg) May 6, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

The image is from November 2023. It was also taken in Sderot, not Rafah.

Fact Check:

Israel seized control of the Rafah crossing, increasing fears that the nation could launch an invasion of the city, according to The Associated Press.

Social media users are sharing an image of flares, claiming it was taken in Rafah. One user wrote, “Rafah. The beginning of the end for Hamas.”

This claim, though, is misleading. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image is from November 2023 and was taken by an AFP photographer. It was taken in Sderot, not Rafah.

“This picture taken from a position near Sderot along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip on November 5, 2023, shows flares dropped by Israeli forces above the Palestinian enclave amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement,” reads the image description.

The image was published by news outlets such as Daily Mail and CNBC. The articles were in November 2023 and did not report on any invasion of Rafah. (RELATED: Here’s What We Know About Israel And The Holy Family Catholic Parish In Gaza)

Misinformation related to Rafah is not new. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video claiming to show Palestinians fleeing away from the city.