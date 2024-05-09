FACT CHECK: No, Post Does Not Show Authentic Video Of Kendall Jenner With ‘Trump Won’ Flag At Met Gala

A video shared on X allegedly shows model Kendall Jenner holding up a flag that says “Trump won” at the 2024 Met Gala.

Verdict: False

The video has been digitally altered. The original video of Jenner at the Met does not show her holding anything.

Fact Check:

Jenner wore a Givenchy gown by Alexander McQueen created in 1999 to the 2024 Met Gala, according to Fox News. She was the first human to do so, as it had only ever been showcased on a mannequin until now, the outlet reported.

An X video appears to show Jenner at the Met Gala holding up a flag that says “Trump won.” A voice heard in the video says, “Oh, Kendall Jenner, work it! So good, Kendall.”

“EVEN KENDALL JENNER KNOWS!!!” the caption reads.

The footage has been digitally altered, however. The original video was posted to X by Variety and does not show Jenner holding anything. There are no credible news reports about Jenner holding such a flag at the event.

The account that posted the video, @PapiTrumpo, includes a bio that says it posts “a little bit of parody.” The account previously photoshopped musician Taylor Swift holding the same flag, which Check Your Fact also debunked.

Snopes also debunked this claim. (RELATED: Image Claims To Show Katy Perry At The Met Gala)

This is not the first time misinformation involving the Met Gala has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked an image claiming to show singer Katy Perry at the event, but was actually created with artificial intelligence.