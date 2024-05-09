FACT CHECK: Was Photo Of Swastikas At Columbia University Taken Recently?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a recent photo take of swastikas painted in the halls of Columbia University.

Today is Holocaust Remembrance Day. This is what the students of @Columbia University decided to do today. I am completely out of words. pic.twitter.com/ZujsBgZfOI — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) May 6, 2024

Verdict: False

This claim is inaccurate. The image is from 2018.

Fact Check:

Pro-Palestine protests have been seen on European college campuses and include occupying buildings, similarly to the American protests, The Associated Press reported. German police cleared out hundreds of demonstrators at Berlin’s Free University, while Cambridge has allowed the protests on their lawns, the outlet reported.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports that students at Columbia University recently vandalized a campus building with swastikas. The post shows a hallway with the symbols spray-painted in red on the walls.

The caption reads, “Today is Holocaust Remembrance Day. This is what the students of @Columbia University decided to do today. I am completely out of words.”

The claim is inaccurate. The photo was taken at Columbia University, however, the image dates back to 2018, according to Columbia Spectator.

The outlet reported that the office of Jewish professor Elizabeth Midlarsky was vandalized with the Nazi symbols. The university issued a clear statement condemning this act and the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force investigated aggravated harassment.

NBC News also covered the story and reported Midlarsky was the target of a similar act of vandalism in 2007. (RELATED: No, Jason Aldean Did Not Turn Down $500 Million Collab With Taylor Swift)

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim Harvard University officials replaced the US flag with the Palestinian flag.