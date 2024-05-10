FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Recent Fire In The West Bank?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a recent fire that broke out in the West Bank.

Verdict: False

This claim is inaccurate. The video is from February.

Fact Check:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue his effort to eliminate Hamas despite warning from the U.S. against a full-scale invasion of Rafah, BBC News reported. The U.S. halted a shipment of military aid and President Joe Biden said he is willing to suspend sending supplies.

A post shared on Threads shows a video of a massive fire at a warehouse in the West Bank. The post implies a connection to the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

The caption reads, “Hebron in the West Bank tonight. H@mas are not in the West Bank.”

The claim is inaccurate. The video dates back to late February 2024. Younis Tirawi a Palestinian reporter, covered the fire at the time, sharing the video on his X account.

Huge fire broke out in Hebron. Civil defense teams from Bethlehem and Yatta are on their way to the site, and they will be followed by crews from the capital Jerusalem, Jericho, and other areas. pic.twitter.com/wGhfiu1102 — Younis Tirawi | يونس (@ytirawi) February 27, 2024

His caption stated, “Huge fire broke out in Hebron. Civil defense teams from Bethlehem and Yatta are on their way to the site, and they will be followed by crews from the capital Jerusalem, Jericho, and other areas.”

The fire broke at the Royal Plastic Factory in the city of Hebron, Palestine, Watan reported. No connection to Hamas or this Israeli military was suggested. (RELATED: Does Photo Show Misspelled Pro-Palestine Slogan At Columbia University?)

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that Texas Governor Greg Abbott was featured on the cover of a magazine called Israel Monthly.