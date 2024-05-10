FACT CHECK: No, Greg Abbott Did Not Appear On A Magazine Called ‘Israel Monthly’

A post shared on social media purportedly shows an image of Texas Governor Greg Abbott featured on the cover of a magazine called Israel Monthly.

Verdict: False

This claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

Texas State Police broke up a demonstration recently at the University of Texas in Austin where several arrests were made, The Hill reported. One of those arrested was a local Fox 7 news affiliate journalist, but another day of demonstration has been scheduled.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, appears to show Abbott centered on the cover with a gun resting on his shoulder under the title “The Gov.” The photo also shows the Star of David visible on his wheelchair.

The claim is inaccurate. The original image dates back to a 2013 cover of Texas Monthly. The image is altered to show a different magazine name and the Star of David. Texas Monthly addressed the fabricated image in an article. The outlet unequivocally denies that Abbott appeared in a magazine called Israel Monthly.

The image appears to stem from an X account called I,Hypocrite. The associated YouTube account self identifies as humor in the bio. (RELATED: No, Post Does Not Show Authentic Video Of Kendell Jenner With ‘Trump Won’ Flag At Met Gala)

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online.