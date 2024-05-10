FACT CHECK: Did Trucks Carrying Cigarettes Recently Enter Gaza?

An image shared on Facebook purports to show trucks carrying cigarettes recently entering Gaza.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The image, originally shared on the Prime Ministry of Jordan’s verified Facebook page on April 7, shows trucks carrying food, not cigarettes to Gaza.

Fact Check:

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on May 9 that 150,000 Palestinians have evacuated Rafah amid the current Israeli offensive being launched on the area, according to the Times of Israel. The IDF is also planning to demolish 10 more “tunnel shafts” it discovered during its offensive in Rafah, the outlet reported.

The Facebook image purports to show trucks carrying cigarettes recently entering Gaza. “Trucks of cigarettes also entered Gaza last night. Are cigarettes a basic need? How long will the world be fooled by the Palestinians?” the image’s caption reads. The post does not include a source to support its claim.

The claim is false, however. The image was originally shared on the Prime Ministry of Jordan’s verified Facebook page on April 7. According to the same post, the trucks carried food, not cigarettes to Gaza. (RELATED: Was Photo Of Swastikas At Columbia University Taken Recently?)

“The Jordanian charity Hashimia announced the march of the largest ground convoy to the people in #Gaza, today Sunday, in cooperation with the Jordanian Armed Forces – the Arab Army,” the post’s caption reads. “The convoy consists of 105 trucks, loaded with food, as part of the body’s plan to increase the number of ground caravans heading to Gaza and double humanitarian aid sent across the Jordanian Wild Relief Bridge,” it continues.

In addition, the post includes a link to an April 7 press release from the Jordan News Agency, which also indicated the trucks contained food.

Check Your Fact has contacted Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.