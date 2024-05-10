FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show Su-27s Chasing A SR-71 Spying On Russia

Elias Atienza | Senior Reporter

A video shared on X claims to show Russian Su-27s chasing an American SR-71 Blackbird spying on Russia.

Verdict: False

The SR-71 was retired in 1998. The video was taken from Digital Combat Simulator, a flight simulator.

Fact Check:

Social media users are sharing a video claiming to show Su-27s chasing an American SR-71 Blackbird spying on Russia. One user wrote, “Two Russian Su-27s chase a US Air Force SR-71 Blackbird spying on Russia earlier.”

This claim, however, is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video was posted to YouTube with the title, “Russian Su-27 fighter jets attempt to intimidate a USAF SR-71 Blackbird,” on May 7, 2024.

“Russian Su-27 fighter jets attempt to intimidate a USAF SR-71 Blackbird, sometime during the Cold War era,” reads the video description, which also notes that the video was made “with DCS.”

Furthermore, the SR-71 is now in service with the United States military, according to the National Museum of the United States Air Force. The aircraft was first retired in 1990, before several were reactivated and retired again in 1998, Beale Air Force Base website states.
“The last ever SR-71 flight took place at the Edwards Air Force Base Open House Air Show on Oct. 9, 1999,” the website further reads. (RELATED: Images Claiming To Show Evidence That Moon Landing Was Fake Are AI-Generated)

