FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show Su-27s Chasing A SR-71 Spying On Russia

A video shared on X claims to show Russian Su-27s chasing an American SR-71 Blackbird spying on Russia.

🚨 طائرتان روسيتان من طراز Su-27 تطاردان طائرة تابعة للقوات الجوية الأمريكية SR-71 Blackbird تتجسس على روسيا في وقت سابق. pic.twitter.com/xU6bsdGH9X — الموجز الروسي | Russia news 🇷🇺 (@mog_Russ) May 8, 2024

Verdict: False

The SR-71 was retired in 1998. The video was taken from Digital Combat Simulator, a flight simulator.

Fact Check:

Social media users are sharing a video claiming to show Su-27s chasing an American SR-71 Blackbird spying on Russia. One user wrote, “Two Russian Su-27s chase a US Air Force SR-71 Blackbird spying on Russia earlier.”

This claim, however, is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video was posted to YouTube with the title, “Russian Su-27 fighter jets attempt to intimidate a USAF SR-71 Blackbird,” on May 7, 2024.



“Russian Su-27 fighter jets attempt to intimidate a USAF SR-71 Blackbird, sometime during the Cold War era,” reads the video description, which also notes that the video was made “with DCS.”