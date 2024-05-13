FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Robbery Gone Bad In Brazil

WARNING: This article contains graphic content.

A video shared on X claims to show a robbery gone bad in Brazil.

Thieves try to rob Police in Brazil pic.twitter.com/HmWsT9A7J1 — Brutal Vids 🔞 (@brutalvidss) May 9, 2024

Verdict: False

The video shows two Palestinian teenagers attacking Israeli police officers in Jerusalem before being shot in 2019. One of them died, and the other was hospitalized.

Fact Check:

Social media users are sharing a video of two teenagers attacking uniformed officers, claiming it shows a robbery gone wrong in Brazil. One user wrote, “Thieves try to rob Police in Brazil.”

This claim is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video shows two Palestinian teenagers attacking Israeli police officers in Jerusalem in August 2019. Footage of the attack was reported by i24 News, an Israeli outlet, on YouTube. The title is, “Footage of Police Officer Stabbed in Jerusalem’s Old City.”

“Two Palestinian teenagers attacked Israeli police officers with knives in the Old City of Jerusalem before they were shot, leaving one assailant dead. An officer was moderately wounded in the shoulder and he shot and neutralized his two assailants, according to Israeli police. The Palestinian health ministry said one of the assailants was shot dead while the condition of the other remains unclear,” reads part of the video description.

The attack was reported by Haaretz and other outlets, which stated that a 17-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was critically wounded. The video was also posted by pro-Palestinian media on X. (RELATED: Images Claiming To Show Evidence That Moon Landing Was Fake Are AI-Generated)

مشاهد للحظة تنفيذ فتَيَين فلسطينيين عملية طعن عند باب السلسلة بالقدس المحتلة. pic.twitter.com/N4oMO1fQ0s — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 15, 2019

