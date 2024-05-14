FACT CHECK: No, These Images Do Not Show Beyoncé At 2024 Met Gala

Photos shared on Facebook allegedly show musician Beyoncé attending the 2024 Met Gala.

Verdict: False

The images were created with artificial intelligence (AI). Beyoncé did not attend this year’s Met Gala.

Fact Check:

Celebrities have faced criticism for not speaking out on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war during the Met Gala last week, according to NPR. The Gala occurred around the same time that thousands of Palestinians were forced to flee Rafah and, in response, one creator organized a list of attendees and their responses to conflict, the outlet reported.

Facebook images allegedly show Beyoncé attending the Met Gala. The alleged photos show the singer wearing an all-black with a cowgirl hat and large wings.

“Beyoncé met gala 2024 ! Ate left no crumbs,” the caption reads.

After assessing the photos with Hive Moderation, each image shows a 84.5-99.9 percent chance of containing AI-generated or deepfake content. Additionally, the AI is flawed in that the details of her outfit vary between pictures, including the length of her dress and its design. The background is inaccurate as well, as the actual carpet was colored green and cream and the flowers were white, as seen in a picture from Pop Base.

Beyoncé did not attend the 2024 Met Gala and hasn’t attended one since 2016, according to the Hollywood Reporter. A full guest list from Today does not show her name. (RELATED: Was Beyoncé Banned From The Academy Of Country Music Awards?)



This is not the first time an AI-generated image claiming to show a 2024 Met Gala attendee has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked an image claiming to show Rihanna at the Met Gala wearing an extravagant outfit.