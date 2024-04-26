FACT CHECK: Was Beyoncé Banned From The Academy of Country Music Awards?

A post shared on social media purports that singer Beyoncé was recently banned from the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards after her new country album.

Verdict: False

This claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

A post shared on Facebook alleges that Beyoncé was banned for the ACM awards after her album Cowboy Carter. The post shared a photo of an article that features a photo of the “Cowboy Carter” album cover and the logo of the Academy of Country Music.

The caption reads, “Breaking: The Academy Of Country Music Bans Beyoncé For Life After Her ‘Cowboy Carter’ Country Album, ‘It Wasn’t Your Genre.’”

The claim is inaccurate. The claim stems from a satirical news outlet called Esspots. The about section of the website features a disclaimer that reads, “Our team of writers and editors is dedicated to bringing you the latest and greatest in fake news and absurdity, all with a healthy dose of humor and satire.”

Other parody accounts shared the story. The account’s bio featured a parody disclaimer as well. Furthermore, There is no such announcement on the ACM website. (RELATED: Does Video Show Explosion At Francis Scott Key Bridge?)

