FACT CHECK: Video Does Not Show Pro-Palestinian Protest In Paris

A video shared on Facebook claims to show a pro-Palestinian protest in Paris.



Verdict: False

The video shows a riot over the death of at least one Afghan migrant in France. It is not related to Israel’s invasion of the Gaza Strip.

Fact Check:

Social media users are sharing a video of confrontations and clashes in what appears to be Paris, saying that it shows a pro-Palestinian protest in the French capital. One user wrote, “Pro Palestine protest in Paris.”

This claim is false. First the caption of the video in text, while identifying the city as Paris, has the emoji of the flag of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, which is black, red and green. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video shows a different protest.

The Facebook clip was likely taken from this YouTube video with the title, “FRANCE: A RIOT OF AFGHANS IN THE MIDDLE OF PARIS.” It was posted to YouTube on April 22.



Demonstration by Afghans in Paris A demonstration by Afghans in Paris degenerated on April 20, 2024, following a fatal fire in a building occupied by migrants. The demonstration, initially peaceful, turned violent with projectile throwing and clashes with the police,” reads the video description.

The events happened after people marched to pay tribute to an Afghan migrant who died in an April 7 fire, according to Le Figaro. The demonstration, though, turned violent, and at least four men were arrested, the outlet reported.

Paris police also stated on X that a demonstration happened on April 20 and that they arrested four individuals who allegedly damaged street furniture and dispersed the crowds.

La samedi 20 avril, une manifestation déclarée en hommage aux victimes de l’incendie du 7 avril 2024 rue de Charonne s’est tenue depuis le métro Charonne jusqu’au 154 de la rue.

Au moment de la dispersion, vers 17h30, des 200 participants rue de Charonne, certains manifestants,… pic.twitter.com/jmH2O7XJlJ — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) April 21, 2024

