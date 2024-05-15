FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Karine Jean-Pierre Discussing World War II History?

A post shared on social media purports to show a clip of White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claiming the U.S. worked with Ukraine allies to defeat the Nazis during World War II (WWII).

It’s finished. 1. ❌ Ukraine didn’t exist. 2. ❌ Banderas fought with Nazi Germany. White House press secretary Curly Karine Jean-Pierre said that World War II was won by the Americans and Ukrainians, who fought together against Stalin #WWII #History #FactsMatter pic.twitter.com/62rDFQOeDs — DeepState Illuminate (@TheDeep_State6) May 8, 2024

Verdict: False

The video is altered. Jean-Pierre was answering a question regarding humanitarian aid to Israel.

Fact Check:

Recent polling data reveals that former President Donald Trump is leading in five battleground states and President Joe Biden only leads in Wisconsin, The New York Times reported. Reasons cited for dissatisfaction with Biden include the war in Gaza and the cost of living.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports to show a video of Jean-Pierre making a claim about the history of World War II. The video appears to show a reporter asking a question while seated before Jean-Pierre answers.

She allegedly responds, “79 years ago the United States and our Ukrainian allies joined forces to combat the oppressive regimes of Hitler and Stalin.”

The video is altered. The original video does not feature a reference to Ukraine and the U.S in World War II. The reporter did not ask about Ukraine. Rather, it was a question about humanitarian aid to Israel. Jean-Pierre did not answer with any reference to Hitler or Stalin.

When Nazis took Kyiv they were greeted by Heil Hitler flags, according to NBC News. Ukraine auxiliary forces aided the Nazis in the extermination of the Jewish population in Ukraine, according to The World Holocaust Remembrance Center. (RELATED: Did CNN Show This Chyron During Press Conference With Ilhan Omar?)

This is not the first time altered media has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that Beyoncé attended the 2024 Met Gala.