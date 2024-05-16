FACT CHECK: Viral X Image Shows Trash Left Behind After Trump Rally In 2020, Not 2024

A viral image shared on X purports to show trash left behind after 2024 presumptive Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump’s recent rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.

What they really think of America. Trash simply left behind by Trump supporters who were waiting to see him yesterday at New Jersey rally. pic.twitter.com/etZXgMwnsz — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 12, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is false. According to EnviroPolitics, the image shows trash left behind after a 2020 Trump rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Fact Check:

Trump said he’s “ready and willing” to debate President Joe Biden, according to ABC News. Biden has extended the invitation to Trump to participate in two debates in June and September, the outlet reported.

“What they really think of America,” the X image’s caption reads in part. “Trash simply left behind by Trump supporters who were waiting to see him yesterday at [the] New Jersey rally,” it continues. The image, viewed over one million times, shows a large pile of trash in what appears to be a parking lot.

The claim is false, however. According to EnviroPolitics, the image shows trash left behind after a 2020 Trump rally in Wildwood, New Jersey. The outlet reported attendees of the 2020 “Keep America Great” rally held at the Wildwoods Convention Center “left behind a sea of trash in the parking lot — including their abandoned beach chairs and blankets.” Both the viral X image and another image showing the trash are featured in the article.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports suggesting attendees of Trump’s recent Wildwood rally had left their trash behind. Actually, the opposite is true. Reuters also reported the claim is false via a May 15 article. In addition, the image is not referenced on Trump’s TRUTH Social account, his official website, or his verified Facebook, X, and Instagram accounts. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Karine Jean-Pierre Discussing World War II History?)

Trump’s recent rally in Wildwood, New Jersey drew a crowd of approximately 100,000 people, according to FOX 5 New York.

Check Your Fact has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.